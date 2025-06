SOMONAUK – Families are invited to bring their babies and young children to the Somonauk Public Library next month for a chance to enjoy some fun enrichment.

Newborns to age 3 are welcome in the library’s Tot Tales program at 1 p.m. July 2 and 11 a.m. July 15 and 30 at the library, 700 E. La Salle St.

Attendees will be introduced to books, songs, hand motions and rhymes. Registration is required. To register, call 815-498-2440.

For information, visit somonauklibrary.org/.