NIU awarded funding for theater program

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University now can offer scholarship funding for students studying in the theater arts program.

NIU is the first public university to receive funds from the Sarah Siddons Society. The move was approved by the society’s board of directors, according to a news release.

The university is the fifth Chicago-area college to receive scholarship funds.

“Northern Illinois University is proud the Sarah Siddons Society has invited us to join the four-year colleges and universities to which they provide scholarships,” NIU College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean Paul Kassel said in the release. “For more than 40 years, the society has supported outstanding theater students’ efforts to study at Chicago-area institutions.”

An NIU School of Theatre and Dance representative also will join the society board.

“We are the first public university to be so honored, and our mission clearly aligns with theirs,” Kassel said. “In addition, their decision to add our director of the School of Theatre and Dance, Roxanna Conner, to their board provides both NIU and the society opportunities to grow our partnership. Roxanna’s accomplished history in Chicago theater and in education makes her uniquely qualified for the role.”

The society’s university fund recipients also include the Theatre School at DePaul University, Northwestern School of Communications, Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and the Columbia College theater department.

“It has long been a goal of the society to fund scholarships at a public university,” Sarah Siddons Society President Martin Balogh said. “We could not be more pleased to add the School of Theatre and Dance at Northern Illinois University, and we look forward to welcoming Roxanna Conner to our board.”

The Sarah Siddons Society’s mission is to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at Chicago-area universities.

For information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.