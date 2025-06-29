Learn about NIU preschool options in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Families looking to learn more about preschool options for their children in DeKalb are invited to check out an information booth next month hosted by Northern Illinois University. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – Families looking to learn more about preschool options for their children in DeKalb are invited to check out an information booth next month hosted by Northern Illinois University.

The NIU Preschool for All Expansion informational booth will be offered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 1 in the DeKalb Public Library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can pick up information flyers and talk with a family coordinator on hand to answer questions.

No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.