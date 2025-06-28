Jazz in Progress to perform Fourth of July concert July 1 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will perform a Fourth of July concert July 1 in DeKalb.

Dubbed “A Patriotic/Contemporary/Funk/Rock Explosion,” the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Dee Palmer Band Shell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The band will perform modern jazz, patriotic, and 1960s and ’70s funk-era music. The concert also features instrumental and vocal solo performances. Donations to support music education are welcome.

“This concert is more than just a musical event – it’s a celebration of community, freedom and the diverse sounds that have defined American music,” the Jazz in Progress board of directors announced in a statement. “We’re inviting everyone to bring a blanket or lawn chair, enjoy a beautiful evening outdoors, and get energized for the holiday week ahead.”

Jazz in Progress is a nonprofit that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, visit jazzinprogress.org, call 815-751-0006 or visit facebook.com/JazzInProgress.