DeKalb High School grad earns orchestra scholarship, plans to study at NIU

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal violinist and board member Lynn Slater presenting the KSO High School Senior Musician Scholarship to Jenna Zimmerman (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB – DeKalb High School graduate Jenna Zimmerman recently was awarded the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 KSO High School Senior Musician Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who demonstrates instrumental music commitment and plans to perform at the collegiate level.

“Music has helped me grow my leadership skills, improve my communication, and build friendships that have supported me through personal and musical challenges,” Zimmerman wrote in her scholarship application essay. “From a young age, I’ve loved dancing to music and playing from the heart. Expanding my skills allows me to keep doing what I love while sharing this love with others.”

Zimmerman performed in the DeKalb High School orchestra, steel band, pep band, percussion ensemble, marching band and wind ensemble, according to a news release. She was a drum major, section leader, drumline captain and principal percussionist.

Zimmerman also served on the DeKalb School District 428 Board as a student member. She was National Honor Society president; student council president; and team captain for cross country, forensics and track.

She was a Harambee Percussion Ensemble member, performing and teaching in a community-centered music environment. Zimmerman participated in or led more than 20 organizations. She plans to study percussion at the Northern Illinois University School of Music.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/scholarships.