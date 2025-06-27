Sycamore St. Mary’s school celebrating 100th anniversary

Shaw Local 2017 file photo – St. Mary’s Catholic School, 222 Waterman St., Sycamore, is turning 100, and plans to host various events throughout the year to celebrate. (Matthew Apgar)

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic School is turning 100, and plans to host various events throughout the year to celebrate.

The school, which still uses its original building, opened for the first time in September 1925.

Community members, families and alumni are welcome to solicit anniversary event information from Patricia Strang, the St. Mary’s Catholic School principal.

Stories and digital photo also are welcome to contribute to the festivities. To receive information or submit stories, email pstrang@stmarysycamore.org.