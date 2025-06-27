Remembering Ron Modell, pioneer of NIU’s jazz program dead at 90: ‘His legacy spread love and joy’

DeKALB – Loved ones are remembering Ronald Modell, founder of Northern Illinois University’s jazz program, for the love he had for music, the joy he brought to teaching and the laughs he shared along the way.

Modell died June 10 at his home in DeKalb with his wife, Kathy, nearby, according to his obituary. He was 90. He was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in the Bronx, New York, to Nathan and Gertrude Modell.

An accomplished musician, Modell joined the NIU School of Music faculty in 1969, where he created the jazz program and established the world-renowned NIU Jazz Ensemble.

In 1983, the NIU Jazz Ensemble gained the acclaim of Downbeat magazine as the top band in the country, according to the NIU College of Visual and Performing Arts. And in 1984, Chicago PBS-affiliate WTTW produced a documentary on the ensemble titled “A Year in the Life of the Greatest College Jazz Band in America."

Ron Modell is featured in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Josh Modell)

Ron’s son, Josh Modell, said he’s grateful that his father was able to leave this earth “peacefully.”

“I live in Milwaukee, so I had seen him a couple days prior,” Josh said. “I think we knew it was coming, so it wasn’t a surprise. ... My thought was obviously a great deal of sadness and grief, but also the knowledge that he lived. He was 90 and he had a great long life and touched a lot of people.”

Modell, a trumpet player, collaborated throughout his career with musical giants such as Louis Armstrong, Maynard Ferguson, Dizzy Gillespie, Louie Bellson and others.

Wife Kathy said it was clear that her husband was never phased by the magnitude of collaborating with the stars.

“He was right at home,” Kathy said. “I’m not sure that Ron ever met a stranger. He would make friends right away. But you mean as far as being intimidated by them? No, not at all. They became friends. They loved him.”

Josh echoed that sentiment.

“I never saw him starstruck in my life,” Josh said. “He just felt like this is another musician. I’m a musician and I’m another person. I think people at that level of fame, I think, really appreciate that.”

Kathy said she always knew Ron as a joy to be around.

“He always had a joke for everybody,” Kathy said. “He always made people laugh. He really enjoyed making people happy, and he would get more joy from making someone else happy [with] a gift or something.”

Kathy recounted the day the couple married.

“I thought we would have a small gathering, but Ron kept thinking of more and more people he wanted to invite,” Kathy said. “So, we had a pretty big wedding. We had people tell us later that they’ve never had so much fun at a wedding reception. So, it was happy, joyous, fun but everything was with Ron around.”

Louis Armstrong (left) and Ron Modell, founder and former director of the Northern Illinois University Jazz Ensemble, are pictured in 1966 at the Pines Hotel in South Fallsburg, N.Y., where both were appearing. (Photo provided)

Kathy said music played an instrumental role in Ron’s life from an early age.

“He was into music from a young age because his uncle was a trumpet player,” Kathy said. “Both uncles were trumpet players. He started music, I think, when he was [age] 18. He went on the road with Cornelia Otis Skinner on a tour with her.”

The mark of Ron’s legacy remains imprinted on the university in the ballroom at the Holmes Student Center that now bears his name.

Josh said people have been writing tributes online to his father, calling him a mentor.

“He was so influential,” Josh said. “So many people that he met, but in particular, people who went into music. He taught music and so many of his students went on to be either professional-playing musicians, band leaders or teachers themselves. I think his legacy spread this sort of love and joy of music. He definitely did that.”