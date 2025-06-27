New DeKalb County history ‘Arts in Action’ exhibit to celebrate opening Saturday

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will partner with the DeKalb County History Center to hold an opening reception for its Arts in Action: “Sharing Stories” exhibit.

The reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

The “Sharing Stories” exhibit explores fear, exclusion, community, and hope themes. The themes are explored through firsthand accounts, historical research and artwork created by local artists. Community members also shared stories in their own words.

“We are truly thankful to the artists who have shared their talents with us,” DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “Their artwork complements the oral histories, which are based on various voices in our community. The exhibit is a powerful experience that really encourages us to explore our local history from different perspectives.”

The Arts in Action project began in 2020 as the museums committed to shifting the local history narrative from a predominantly white experience to a more inclusive and accurate account, specifically acknowledging the missing Black and Latino voices.

“Arts in Action” is funded by a Healing Illinois grant.