Sycamore resident hospitalized after crash at Peace, Freed roads

SYCAMORE – Two Sycamore residents suffered injuries in a two-car crash at the intersection Peace and Freed roads Wednesday, authorities said.

One driver, a 21-year-old, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a new release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics with the Sycamore Fire Department transported the driver of a 2014 Chevy Cruz to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. The other driver, a 63-year-old, suffered minor injuries but was treated and released at the crash site, according to the sheriff’s office..

Authorities said the 21-year-old was driving south on Peace Road at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday when the car collided with a 2022 Chevy Silverado driven by the 63-year-old.

The driver of the Silverado, who had been headed east on Freed Road, told authorities they did not see the other vehicle before entering the intersection moments before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Silverado was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop intersection, authorities said.