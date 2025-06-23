Learn how to make laser-cut coasters in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Craft and home goods fans are invited to learn how to use a laser cutter to make coasters during an upcoming DeKalb workshop on Wednesday.

The free workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the DeKalb Public Library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can design wooden or acrylic coasters using Lightburn software. Attendees can etch a design on the coasters. Because of limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.