June 23, 2025
DeKalb library to host Pride Book Club Thursday

Sarah McBride novel ‘Tomorrow Will Be Different’ subject of next meeting

A vendor hangs a flag in her booth Saturday, June 21, 2025, during the DeKalb Pride Fest in front of the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Enthusiastic readers are invited to discuss the Sarah McBride novel ”Tomorrow Will Be Different" during a meeting of the Pride Book Club in DeKalb this week.

The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the DeKalb Public Library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St. The book club is for adults.

“Tomorrow Will Be Different” discusses LGBTQ+ community universal rights, particularly for transgender members. Book copies will be available at the library’s adult services department. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.

