DeKalb library to host Pride Book Club Thursday

DeKALB – Enthusiastic readers are invited to discuss the Sarah McBride novel ”Tomorrow Will Be Different" during a meeting of the Pride Book Club in DeKalb this week.

The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the DeKalb Public Library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St. The book club is for adults.

“Tomorrow Will Be Different” discusses LGBTQ+ community universal rights, particularly for transgender members. Book copies will be available at the library’s adult services department. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.