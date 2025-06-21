Summer essentials drive in DeKalb to benefit Barb Food Mart

Shaw Locla December 2021 file photo – Century 21 Circle, in partnership with Barb Food Mart, is putting on a special community fundraiser later in June 2025 to help DeKalb families, according to a press release. (photo provided )

DeKALB – Century 21 Circle, in partnership with Barb Food Mart, is putting on a special community fundraiser later this month to help DeKalb families, according to a news release.

Dubbed “Pack the Truck for the Community,” the event will collect non-perishable food and household essentials to support families in need during the month of June.

There are two ways to drop off donated items: either stop by Century 21 Circle, 901 N. 1st St., DeKalb during the month of June or join them from 9 a.m. to noon on June 28 at Century 21 Circle as they work together to fill a truck with donations that will go directly to Barb Food Mart. The mart is a food pantry meant to help families within the DeKalb School District 428.

Requested donation items include:

Canned foods and shelf-stable meals

Pasta, rice, and boxed dinners

Diapers

Baby wipes

Soap, shampoo, and toothpaste

Feminine hygiene products

Toilet paper and paper towels

Laundry detergent and cleaning supplies

“This is about more than just filling a truck – it’s about showing up for our community in a meaningful way,” Century 21 Circle managing broker Dawn Baker said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Barb Food Mart to ensure families have what they need this summer.”

Organizers said all donations will go to support Barb Food Mart, which serves district families year-round.