New DeKalb principal gets extra support to prepare Mitchell Elementary for students

DeKALB – The principal of DeKalb’s newest elementary school got some support this week from the school board which he said will help him hire educators ahead of an expected opening this fall.

Maurice McDavid, principal of Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School, said he wants to prioritize teacher voices in the hiring process to foster a positive work environment. He said having more time will be paramount for his building. The school, which won’t welcome students until the fall, isn’t yet fully staffed.

“Because I’m just one person,” McDavid said. “I’m looking for those opportunities to be sure that we’re creating that inclusive work environment. So as we do that, that requires me to again just take those times, get folks either on the phone, on Google Meets or in the building in my office.”

The DeKalb School District 428 Board this week voted to amend Mitchell’s contract to add up to eight more workdays this summer.

The board’s decision, which was affirmative in a 4-1 vote, is meant to help the district in supporting the opening of the new elementary school. The lone dissenting vote was cast by board member Mark Charvat. Board Vice President Jose Jaques and Board Secretary Steve Byers were absent.

According to school board documents, McDavid’s work includes updating the school manual with procedures and protocols for safety, behavior and academics, designing and implementing building signage, hiring and planning agendas for summer professional development.

Officials said elementary principals typically work about 10 months out of the calendar year in alignment with the student attendance schedule, plus five days after school lets out and another five floating days.

Board President Christopher Boyes questioned the basis for entertaining the request, saying this is unfair to the other principals employed by the district.

“Are we giving every other principal in the district more time to do things they’re contractually obligated to do?” Boyes said.

McDavid was been working as Mitchell Elementary principal since July 1, 2024.

“I will say the difference here is he’s opening up a new building,” said District administrator Billy Hueramo, who directs elementary-level learning and teaching.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez also said she supported McDavid’s efforts. She said there’s much work to be done before the building is ready for students.

“We still have a bunch of punch list items that have to get done, and I’m not talking about the building itself,” Garcia-Sanchez said.

Hueramo commended McDavid for stepping up when called upon in the absence of other administrators in the district.

The added pay and benefits are expected to total $5,218, school board documents show.