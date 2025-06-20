Cooling centers open for free in DeKalb County

Boyd Swanson, 3, from Sycamore, races through the sprinklers in this Shaw Local file photo from Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Sycamore Park District Splash Fountain splash pad. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Multiple places in DeKalb, Sycamore and throughout the county are designated cooling centers for anyone needing an escape from the heat.

Heat indexes that exceed 100 can be a health risk, and residents are encouraged to take precaution to stay safe and healthy in the days ahead.

Cooling centers are free to use. Here’s where you can get out of the heat and cool off in DeKalb County.

DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

DeKalb Park District Rec. Center, 1765 S. Fourth St.: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed weekends.

DeKalb Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.: Open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Hope Haven, 1145 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb: Open 24/7.

DeKalb Oasis Tollway, Interstate 88 near mile marker 93: Open 24/7.

Sycamore

Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St., Sycamore: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore: Open all day, seven days per week.

Genoa