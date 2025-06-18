DeKalb’s Brodie Farrell earns first-team IHSBCA All-State honors

DeKalb head coach Josh Latimer goes to the mound to talk to DeKalb's Brodie Farrell during their game against Naperville Central at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb pitcher and outfielder Brodie Farrell was selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team released Wednesday.

Farrell became the Barbs’ first all-state selection since the early 1990s, according to a social media post from the team’s account.

DeKalb’s Cole Latimer and Kaneland’s Preston Popovich were honorable mention selections.

Farrell dominated two ways for the Barbs this year, hitting .364 with with five home runs and 39 RBIs. He had a 1.104 OPS.

On the mound, Farrell was 7-0 with a 1.71 ERA, striking out 91 and walking 25 in 57⅓ innings.

Latimer hit .433 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs while scoring 39 times and posting a 1.351 OPS.

Latimer and Farrell helped the Barbs to a 25-11-1 record this year, their most wins since 2010, according to online records.

Popovich was honorable mention on the 3A team. He hit .402 with 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He was also 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA, striking out 33 and walking 12 in 39⅔ innings.