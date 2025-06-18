DeKalb police commander graduates from FBI Academy in Quantico

DeKalb Police Cmdr. Keith Ehrke graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on June 5, 2025, the DeKalb Police Department announced. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

DeKALB – A DeKalb police commander has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the DeKalb Police Department announced.

Police Cmdr. Keith Ehrke graduated among the 294th session of his peers on June 5.

Ehrke is the ninth officer in DeKalb department history to complete the program. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program, according to the City of DeKalb.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd issued a statement, sharing how proud he was of Ehrke’s achievement.

“Commander Ehrke is a man of strong faith, and he has displayed amazing leadership for the DeKalb Police Department,” Byrd said. “I don’t know if I have met someone with stronger integrity and a sense of professionalism than Commander Ehrke. As the Commander of the DeKalb Police Department Investigations Division, his ability to lead from the front has made a positive impact; not just on the investigative division, but the impact is felt and percolates throughout the department.”

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, participating officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 294th session included 239 law enforcement officers who graduated. The session included men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 14 foreign countries, six military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations, according to the City of DeKalb.

Ehrke brings 23 years of law enforcement experience to his current role.

He began his career with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office before joining the DeKalb Police Department in 2005, where he has served in a variety of roles.

Starting as a patrol officer, Ehkre served in the Gang Unit and later as a police detective. He was later promoted to patrol sergeant, Targeted Response Unit sergeant and detective sergeant. Most recently, he was promoted to Investigations Commander and also serves as Co-Commander of the DeKalb County Major Case Squad.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, Ehkre has “consistently exhibited a superior work ethic throughout his career, and his passion for solving crimes and bringing offenders to justice is clearly evident.” The department announcement called him devoted to his role and to the city of DeKalb, and a mentor and role model for many officers.

“I can’t express how proud I am of Commander Ehrke,” Byrd said. “[H]e is an outstanding police officer, leader, and friend, and the City of DeKalb should feel a sense of honor to have such an amazing person protecting and serving them.”