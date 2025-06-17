DeKalb flower shop donates $7K to migrant aid nonprofit

Kat Willrett and Mary Grace McCauley (shown in this Shaw Local file photo), sisters who co-own Willrett Flower Company in downtown DeKalb, said they will donate the funds to DeKalb Migrant Aid, a local group dedicated to supporting immigrant needs. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – After turning the social media buzz they got from proclaiming support for immigrants into a fundraiser for people in need, two sisters behind a DeKalb flower shop raised $7,000 to donate, they announced Tuesday.

“We’re so grateful to be part of a community that believes compassion isn’t optional,” the sisters said in a joint statement. “As two white women running a flower shop in a small Midwest town, we’ve had moments of wondering: What can we really do? Can a business like ours make a real difference? And the answer is: yes–because everyone can."

The sisters announced the funding total on their business social media page, days after they declared plans to donate 100% of shop proceeds Saturday to the nonprofit.

The duo said they received shop orders from all over, including out of state.

The charitable action was prompted after the flower business generated significant public response last week after they posted a pro-immigrant message online June 11, calling Trump-era immigration policies “deeply disturbing.”

The sisters said they knew speaking out might harm their business, but felt an obligation to extend compassion to those who may be harmed by federal action.

Willrett Flower Company thanked the community for supporting its efforts to stand in solidarity.

“This donation is one meaningful step,” the sisters said. “It’s not the end of the work, and we’re committed to continuing to show up, learn and act in solidarity – not just when it’s easy, but especially when it’s not."