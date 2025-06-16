Tour Glidden Homestead barn June 22 in DeKalb

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center barn tour (Photo provided by the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – Ever wanted to see inside the historic Joseph F. Glidden Homestead barn in DeKalb?

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host an Open Barn Day for visitors to tour the barn from noon to 4 p.m. June 22 at 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Tours run 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Barn tours will be led by historic preservationist Roger Keys for tourists to learn about the barn’s architecture and ongoing restoration plans. A barbed wire tool trailer will be displayed by local collector John Rowe.

Live demonstrations will show at the Phineas Vaughan Blacksmith Shop. A craft will be available for children.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center barn (Photo provided by the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

Admission to the event is $5 for adults and free for homestead members and children ages 14 and younger.

The barn was built by Joseph Glidden in 1870. Glidden invented and manufactured the first barbed wire in the barn’s manufacturing office. The barn is one of the oldest standing barns in DeKalb County.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For information, visit GliddenHomestead.org, call 815-756-7904 or visit the homestead’s Facebook page.