Nine DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland and Hiawatha players earn all-state softball honors

Sycamore's Ema Durst watches the ball as she singles into left field in April 2025 during their game against Kaneland at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Nine local softball players earned spots on the Illinois Coaches Association All-State team including just two seniors but three freshmen.

In Class 3A, sophomore third baseman Ema Durst and junior pitcher Bella Jacobs were second-team selections for Sycamore. Junior catcher Kairi Lantz and senior center fielder Addie McLaughlin were on the third team. Kaneland junior pitcher Brynn Woods was named to the second team.

In Class 4A, freshman pitcher, catcher and infielder Cassidy Cavazos was a second-team selection for DeKalb. Freshman first baseman and freshman third baseman Kennedy Latimer and third baseman and left fielder Isabel Aranda were third-team selections.

In Class 1A, senior catcher Nelly Delvalle was a third-team selection for Hiawatha.