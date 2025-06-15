Genoa-Kingston grad earns wellness scholarship

(Left to right); Northern Rehab certified strength and conditioning specialist Melissa Payne Wagner and Nora Foss (Photo provided by Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists )

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston High School graduate Nora Foss recently was awarded the Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists 2025 Genoa Kingston High School Health and Wellness Scholarship.

Foss was selected for her academic achievement, leadership, health, wellness and service commitment, and choice to pursue a health care field career, according to a news release.

Foss was a member of the girls soccer and golf teams in high school. She served as the high school wrestling stats head manager and FFA member and chapter officer. Foss also was a National Honor Society, Business Leadership Program and DCP Safe member.

She earned first place in FFA Sectional Proficiency from 2023 to 2025, was a Greenhand Quiz Bowl FFA State Finalist, and earned fifth place in the State for FFA Creed peaking. Foss earned third place in a Team Algebra II Math Competition, Big Northern All-Conference Soccer from 2022 to 2023, and an All-Conference Scholar Athlete in soccer and golf.

She plans to study pharmacy or dentistry at Kishwaukee Community College, according to the release.