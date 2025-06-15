DeKalb County nonprofit gets funds for mobile food pantry

Rooted for Good Executive Director Heather Edwards (right, shown in this March 28, 2025, Shaw Local file photo), said the nonprofit delivered free food to nearly 12,000 households in DeKalb County in 2024 (Camden Lazenby)

DeKALB – DeKalb County nonprofit Rooted For Good recently was awarded a $3,500 grant to support its mobile pantry program which provides for area residents.

The grant was awarded to Rooted For Good by the Bayer Fund.

“Rooted For Good’s goal is to see our neighbors flourish,” executive director Heather Edwards said in a news release. “We’re thankful the Bayer Fund shares this vision. Their grant will help us purchase food for RFG’s mobile pantry.”

Edwards said the nonprofit delivered free food to nearly 12,000 households in DeKalb County in 2024. She said that need continues to grow.

Bayer is a global life-science company that designs products and services to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges and serve human health and nutrition needs. The Bayer Fund works with nonprofits and organizations to support health, wellness, food and nutrition.

“Bayer Fund is proud to support Rooted For Good and their work to make real, sustainable impacts in their community,” senior manager of community engagement Amy Simpson said. “Programs like Rooted For Good help combat the critical issue of food insecurity, and we’re honored to play a role in helping even more people in our community have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

The Bayer Fund supported more than 2,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to address community essential needs in 2024.