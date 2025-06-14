DeKalb city soliciting painters to help beautify utility boxes

The Egyptian Theatre's Palmer Court utility box, painted by Amanda Groff (Photo provided by the City of DeKalb )

DeKALB – DeKalb’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is seeking community members who can paint scans and photos for public art use.

The photos will be used to create vinyl wraps to attach to utility boxes.

Professional and amateur artists can create original artwork or use an existing art piece. The images must be the artist’s own work.

“The utility box mural program continues to resonate with local artists and DeKalb residents,” CCEC Chair and City Clerk Brad Hoey said in a news release. “Like the city’s Paint-A-Plug fire hydrant art initiative, the utility box mural program is another opportunity for artists to display color, beauty and creativity within our community.”

The utility boxes will be located at intersections. Submissions should feature large imagery. Submissions will be evaluated for incorporation of a welcoming theme conveying “a sense of belonging,” according to the city.

“The city’s focus was the downtown core for the initial stages of the utility box art program, and my fellow commissioners and I are very excited that the work of our talented local artists will be showcased in other areas throughout our community,” Hoey said.

The deadline to submit a photo or scan is July 15. To submit a photo or scan, visit cityofdekalb.com/1589/Utility-Box-Murals.

The submissions will be part of the commission’s fourth round of utility box artwork. The artwork is part of a city initiative to promote civic pride, celebrate community diversity and enhance aesthetics. The program is partially supported by an Illinois Arts Council grant.