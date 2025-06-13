Where’s DeKalb Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada been? She’s here to explain.

DeKALB – DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada told the public this week that she’s missed five recent City Council meetings because she’s started a new job.

Her comments were in response to some criticism she received at this week’s meeting.

“I recently started a new full-time job,” Zasada said. “Originally, we only anticipated three of those absences. Then, a couple of other things cropped up. I couldn’t avoid it. It is frustrating.”

Zasada works as the director of programs and development at the Institute for Civility, a Texas-based nonprofit that seeks to reduce polarization in government, workplaces and schools, according to its website.

She said she typically works remotely, though has been traveling in recent weeks.

The institute’s Facebook page shows her in multiple photos posted between April 29 and May 11, including three trips to Washington, D.C. with student groups. She’s also shown in photos posted by the institute at a Northern Illinois University event on April 27 and at the DeKalb County Community Foundation in Sycamore on March 24. The Facebook page announced her employment on March 25.

Zasada told Shaw Local News Network she also traveled to Texas recently for work and to Colorado for family business-related purposes.

Since Jan. 1, Zasada has missed more council meetings than the mayor or any other council member with five absences, city records show. Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker has three absences, the second most missed meetings by a sitting council member. Of the 11 meetings so far this year, Zasada did not attend City Council meetings on March 10, March 24, April 28, May 12 and May 27, city records show.

Resident Sid Kincaid spoke about Zasada’s absences Monday.

“The citizens of the First Ward deserve a leader who is going to be committed to service and present at times of emergency,” Kincaid said. “Not some chronically-absent volunteer ... It is for this reason that I can concur with other calls for her resignation.”

Zasada said she doesn’t believe her absence will be a significant concern moving forward.

“I don’t anticipate this being a consistent issue,” Zasada said. “I am aware of one more meeting that I must miss for work purposes. And I’m going to do my very best moving forward to work with my new employer to ensure that travel does not happen while I have ... council meetings.”

Zasada said she felt she had no other option but to take absences from those council meetings.

“I discussed attending virtually because now by statute it is allowed for us to attend virtually,” Zasada said. “However, it would be an extra expense to the taxpayers.”

Walker came to Zasada’s defense.

“That’s very generous of you,” Walker said. “I support you.”