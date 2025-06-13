Faranda’s donates more than $4K to DeKalb-area service agencies

DeKALB – A DeKalb restaurant raised more than $4,700 this year serving up fried fish and raising funds to support area social service agencies.

Faranda’s Banquet Center recently concluded its annual Fish Fry Series, which raised $4,775 in donations that serve DeKalb County residents.

Donation recipients include Elder Care Services, Kishwaukee United Way, Safe Passage, Christ the Teacher University Parish, We Care Pregnancy Clinic, Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, Tails Humane Society and Opportunity House Inc.

“The fish fries have been a highlight of our year,” Faranda’s owner Bill McMahon said in a news release. “Thank you to the partners for everything you do for our community.”