View full strawberry moon tonight at NIU’s Observatory in DeKalb

DeKALB – Stargazing enthusiasts have another chance to check out the full “strawberry moon” Wednesday night at Northern Illinois University’s Observatory in DeKalb.
The phenomenon is so-named by the Algonquin tribes in North America for the time of year that the popular seasonal berry ripens, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The strawberry moon occurs every 2 to 3 years.
The observatory will be open from 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a full moon rising expected around 9:30 p.m., according to NIU. Wednesday is expected to be the final night for peak viewing, according to NASA.
The astronomical observatory atop Davis Hall, 218 Normal Road, DeKalb, is maintained by the university’s Department of Physics.