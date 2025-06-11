View full strawberry moon tonight at NIU’s Observatory in DeKalb

The Strawberry Moon, framed by a pine tree, rises above a cornfield in Deer Park Township last Monday in this Shaw Local file photo.

DeKALB – Stargazing enthusiasts have another chance to check out the full “strawberry moon” Wednesday night at Northern Illinois University’s Observatory in DeKalb.

The phenomenon is so-named by the Algonquin tribes in North America for the time of year that the popular seasonal berry ripens, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The strawberry moon occurs every 2 to 3 years.

Shaw Local file photo – Area residents got a good look at the full moon, known this time of year as the Strawberry Moon. (BCR photo)

The observatory will be open from 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a full moon rising expected around 9:30 p.m., according to NIU. Wednesday is expected to be the final night for peak viewing, according to NASA.

The astronomical observatory atop Davis Hall, 218 Normal Road, DeKalb, is maintained by the university’s Department of Physics.