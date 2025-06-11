Activist Van Gilmer to talk 1960s-era lunch counter sit-ins at DeKalb County Juneteenth event

SYCAMORE – A civil rights activist who participated in 1960s-era lunch counter sit-ins in South Carolina will speak at an upcoming Juneteenth DeKalb County event, and all are invited.

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, Ellwood House and the League of Women Voters of Illinois to hold a Juneteenth commemoration watch party featuring civil rights activist, vocalist and music director Van Gilmer. Gilmer is the music director at the Bahá’í House of Worship for the North American Continent, located in Wilmette.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. June 19 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer will discuss and reflect on his participation in the 1960s lunch counter sit-ins in Greenville, South Carolina. He also will perform music.

Attendees can participate in a facilitated discussion about Juneteenth’s legacy, civil rights and what organizers said is the importance of telling truthful, inclusive history.

The watch party is part of the center’s Arts in Action initiative. The initiative’s goal is to explore local history through storytelling, civic dialogue and diverse perspectives.

For information, email christi.slavenas@gmail.com.