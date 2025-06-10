Sycamore High School grad earns $2500 scholarship

Sycamore High School graduate Anya Berry (middle), her Mom, Dawn Berry, and Steph Forsberg (left) pose for a photo. (Photo provided by Steph Forsberg)

SYCAMORE – The Philanthropic Educational Organization has awarded the 2025 Sycamore Salutatorian a $2,500 scholarship, according to a new release from the organization.

Sycamore High School graduate Anya Berry is the recipient of the $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Sisterhood.

A 61-year-old KJ (Sycamore and DeKalb) chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization, which is often called P.E.O., recommended Berry for the scholarship. The scholarship she won was established in 2009 to help provide women with the ability to attend an accredited postsecondary education in North America.

Berry, who earned the second-best grade point average in her class, was involved in 10 extracurricular activities including Key Club and the National Honor Society, according to the release. She plans on attending Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the fall to study for a career as a physician’s assistant.