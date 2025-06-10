DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $110,500 in music education grants

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County nonprofit foundation has distributed more than $110,000 to almost two dozen area organizations to support music education.

In May 2025, the DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded $110,500 in Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants to 21 nonprofit and public sector organizations in DeKalb County and the greater Chicago area.

“The DeKalb Public Library is grateful to receive $3,000 to cover the cost of hosting and promoting Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole in a free, after-hours concert in our main lobby on Saturday, August 16, 2025,” DeKalb Public Library Head of Public Relations and Events, Samantha Hathaway said in a news release. “We are excited to bring this prestigious band to the community.”

DeKalb County recipients:

Arcomusical NFP - $3,000 to provide music and movement courses to complement programs for the young adult inmates of the PEACE center

Children’s Community Theatre - $4,000 to support a low-cost musical theater summer camp

DeKalb Public Library - $3,000 to cover costs associated with promoting and presenting a free concert

DeKalb High School -$15,000 to support the purchase of a grand piano for the DeKalb High School orchestra program

Hinckley-Big Rock School District - $15,000 to support the renovation of school performance space

James R. Wood Elementary School - $13,000 to buy new risers for use in this Somonauk elementary school’s student performances

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra - $12,500 to support special performances, instrument donation/repair efforts and music programs in area public schools

Northern Illinois University Community School of the Arts - $2,500 to provide need-based scholarships for local students participating in music and art programs

Sycamore Music Boosters - $12,000 to buy instruments for Sycamore Middle and High Schools

Greater Chicago area recipients:

Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education - $5,000 to support music education programs in low-income schools

Chicago Center for Music Education - $3,000 to support weekly music instruction to students in public schools

Wheaton College Community School of the Arts - $2,000 to support early childhood music education for under-resourced students

Elgin Symphony Orchestra - $2,000 to support staffing costs for in-school programming for elementary students

Lawrence Hall - $2,000 for music therapy programs for youth impacted by trauma and mental health issues

Music of the Baroque - $3,500 to support a choral program for underserved high school students

OPUS (Orchestra Parents/Patrons United Support) - $2,500 to support the recruitment of program participants from underserved populations

Special Gifts Theater - $2,000 to support a therapeutic and educational music theater program serving youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Spirito! Singers - $2,500 to support expansion of music programs for youth

Walther Christian Academy - $2,000 to fund repair and replacement of instruments and equipment

William Ferris Chorale - $3,000 to support a program for high school students to foster choral music composition and performance

Youth Crossroads, Inc. - $1,000 to support an 8-week course on traditional Mexican and Venezuelan music.

The Wurlitzer Company was one of the largest musical instrument companies in the U.S., with a primary manufacturing location in DeKalb. The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation was established in the 1940s and became a community foundation fund in 2012.

Applications for the next round of Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants open July 1. Full details, including eligibility and guidelines, are available at dekalbccf.org/wurlitzer.

For questions or additional information, contact grants@dekalbccf.org. Direct questions or inquiries about the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grant to the Fund’s Board of Advisors Chairperson George Buck at george@dekalbccf.org.