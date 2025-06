The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Adults and teenagers are invited to learn how to convert VHS tapes to DVDs for better long-term storage at an upcoming DeKalb workshop.

The workshop will begin at 11 a.m. June 16 at the DeKalb Public Library in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

No registration is required.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.