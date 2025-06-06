Looking for a kid-friendly summer camp? DeKalb library has options

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold two sessions of its Camp Creative this month to give schoolchildren a chance to have a little fun this summer.

The sessions will be held at 1 p.m. June 11 and 25 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The sessions include various interactive activities. The camp will be led by Northern Illinois University students. Because the camp is limited to 20 children, registration is required. To register, visit the children’s desk one hour before the sessions.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.