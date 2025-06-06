‘Hunger Games’ teen trivia contest coming to DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – May the odds be ever in the favor of area teenagers invited to partake in a themed trivia contest about all things “The Hunger Games.”

The DeKalb Public Library will host a “The Hunger Games” trivia contest for sixth through 12th graders as part of a summer trivia contest series.

The contest begins at 2 p.m. June 12 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants can volunteer as tribute to show off their trivia skills and learn about the popular book series made into blockbuster movies. Offerings include popcorn, and a chance for victors to win a prize.

The contest is limited to 10 teenagers, so it’s first-come, first-served. No registration is required, however.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.