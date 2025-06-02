Senior book club to meet June 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a meeting of a senior book club for adults to discuss “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can discuss the novel. Books will be available in the library’s adult services department. The book also will be available in audio and eBook form on Libby and audiobook form on Hoopla. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email kathyh@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.