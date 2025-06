DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Community members can visit the DeKalb Public Library to register for its summer reading program.

Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can collect a clock sheet to track summer reading. Attendees will be able to earn rewards and participate in activities. Resource Bank also will be available to distribute bookmarks and treats.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.