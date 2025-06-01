Music at the Mansion returns to DeKalb June 11

Shaw Local file – The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual free Music at the Mansion concert series for the summer. Shows kick off on June 11, 2025. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual Music at the Mansion concert series for the summer.

The free concerts will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 11 through July 23 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A rotating menu of beer, wine, beverages, food and snacks to buy also will be available. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

The concert series lineup includes:

The Flat Cats: June 11. The Flat Cats will perform a blend of hot jazz, blues and timeless standard music.

The PriSSillas: June 18. Attendees can listen to classic rock and modern alt-rock songs.

Latin Swing Factor: June 25. The Latin Swing Factor will perform reimagined top 40 and salsa music.

Prairie Station: July 9. The interactive concert include country music from Johnny Cash to current chart-toppers.

The Messengers: July 16. The Messengers will perform medleys and mashups of old-school and current popular songs.

The Beaux Band: July 23. Featured music includes classic rock music from artists Tom Petty to ZZ Top.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.