June 01, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Music at the Mansion returns to DeKalb June 11

Summertime concerts at Ellwood House Museum run through July 23

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local file – The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual free Music at the Mansion concert series for the summer. Shows kick off on June 11, 2025. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual Music at the Mansion concert series for the summer.

The free concerts will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 11 through July 23 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A rotating menu of beer, wine, beverages, food and snacks to buy also will be available. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

The concert series lineup includes:

  • The Flat Cats: June 11. The Flat Cats will perform a blend of hot jazz, blues and timeless standard music.
  • The PriSSillas: June 18. Attendees can listen to classic rock and modern alt-rock songs.
  • Latin Swing Factor: June 25. The Latin Swing Factor will perform reimagined top 40 and salsa music.
  • Prairie Station: July 9. The interactive concert include country music from Johnny Cash to current chart-toppers.
  • The Messengers: July 16. The Messengers will perform medleys and mashups of old-school and current popular songs.
  • The Beaux Band: July 23. Featured music includes classic rock music from artists Tom Petty to ZZ Top.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.

Have a Question about this article?