Sycamore sends 11 into finals, including 4 events for Aidan Wyzard: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 2A State Championships: At Charleston, 12 of the 14 Sycamore entries qualified for Saturday’s finals after preliminary action on Friday, including four events for Aidan Wyzard.

Wyzard posted the fastest 200 time (21.6 seconds) and fourth-best long jump (6.91 meters). He also anchored the 4x100 with Vasilios Arhos, Dylan Hodges and Preston Picolotti, which finished in 42.07, the third fastest time. He was second in the 100 in a personal-best 10.58, .01 off the fastest time and .01 ahead of the third-place runner. The top four runners were all within .04 seconds of each other.

Hodges finished the 400 in 49.86 (third). Hodges, Crewe Bartelt and Devin Karda posted the fastest 4x400 time (3:20.59), Karda, Kaiden Von Schnase, Lucas Miller and Corey Goff had the fourth-best 4x800 time (8:02.25).

Will Rosenow qualified for the finals in the shot put (third, 15.91) and discus (seventh, 47.56) Dylan Weides set a PR in the discus (48.85, sixth).

Braedon Shaner will compete in the finals in the pole vault, seeded eighth with a prelim leap of 4.25.

Class 3A State Championships: At Charleston, DeKalb and Kaneland each sent an entry through to the finals.

For DeKalb, Jacob Barraza posted the third-fastest time in the prelims of the 1,600 (4:14.49) and will advance to the finals.

For Kaneland, Freddy Hassan cleared 1.93 meters in the high jump, the ninth-best height to reach the finals.

Softball

DeKalb 4, Hononegah 2: At Rockton in the Class 3A Hononegah Regional championship, Jasmine Rodriguez didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game gem as the Barbs won their first regional title since 2016.

Rodriguez scattered seven hits and didn’t allow an earned run. She struck out one and walked two.

The Barbs broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the third when Izzy Aranda doubled home Cassidy Cavazos.

Aranda also had a pair of hits and scored in the game. Sydney Myles drove in a pair of runs.