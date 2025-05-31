May 31, 2025
Shaw Local
June dates for DeKalb County mobile food pantry

Rooted For Good lists June Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County. (Shaw Local file photo)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good will be at multiple locations in June with Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in June:

  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 3 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 5 p.m. June 3 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
  • 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. June 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon June 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. June 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 2:30 to 4 p.m. June 18 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. June 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon June 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
