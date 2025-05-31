June dates for DeKalb County mobile food pantry

DeKALB – Rooted For Good will be at multiple locations in June with Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.
Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in June:
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 3 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 5 p.m. June 3 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 11 a.m. to noon June 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 2:30 to 4 p.m. June 18 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 6 p.m. June 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon June 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb