Cross-Town Showdown set for June 22 in Sycamore

Sycamore's Gavin Sedevie puts on the 18th hole during the Class 2A Regional golf meet on in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Senicas Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. The Sycamore Golf Club will host a Cross-Town Showdown for DeKalb and Sycamore residents to participate in a friendly competition. (Scott Anderson)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Golf Club will host a Cross-Town Showdown for DeKalb and Sycamore residents to participate in a friendly competition.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. June 22 at the Sycamore Golf Club, 940 E. State St.

The event features 18 holes with a scramble format on the front nine and a best ball format for the back nine. The winning team will be selected from the top 10 team scores of both towns. The winners also will receive the traveling trophy for the year.

“This tournament is more than just a great day of golf – it’s a celebration of local pride and the camaraderie that makes Sycamore and DeKalb so special,” Paul Price, Sycamore Golf Club superintendent of golf services and head golf professional, said in a news release. “Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, this event brings both towns together in the spirit of friendly competition. We can’t wait to see who takes home the trophy this year.”

“It’s more than a game,” River Heights Golf Course operations manager Cindy Slinkard said in the release. “This outing is a test of skill and hometown pride. Let the best course win.”

The event costs $100 for teams of two. Registration is required and due by May 31.

For information or to register, visit playgolfsycamore.com or riverheightsgc.com.