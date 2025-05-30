Parker Murry records 2nd-best high jump at state prelims: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 1A State Championships: At Charleston, Indian Creek’s Parker Murry will enter Saturday’s final in second after clearing 1.83 meters in the preliminaries of the high jump on Thursday.

Also advancing for the Timberwolves, Isaac Willis went 47.18m in the discus for eighth in the prelims, just ahead of Everett Willis’ 44.55 (12th).

Wyatt Gletty went 13.62 in the shot put to finish the prelims in 31st and will not advance to the finals.

For Hinckley-Big Rock, the season came to an end for Alex Casanas and Gavin Pickert. Each went 1.78m in the high jump, tying for 18th. Casanas was 24th in the 400 (51.98).

Boys tennis

Class 2A State Championships: DeKalb’s Matthew Williams and Rylan Lottes reached the third consolation round at state before bowing out.

In the second consolation round, they picked up a 5-7, 6-2 (10-5) tiebreaker against Will Arensen and Sam Hill from Wheaton North.

DeKalb’s Kameron Falk and Esteban Cardoso lost both their matches.

Baseball

Kaneland 3, Wheaton Academy 1: At the Class 3A Kaneland Regional in Maple Park, the Knights came back for the victory in the semifinal round.

Aidan Whildin had a hit and drove in two runs. Preston Popovich had two hits and scored.

Popovich pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking three.