DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer bingo for teenagers in sixth through 12th grade to compete and make new friends.

Bingo will be at 2 p.m. June 2 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can compete to win prizes. Due to limited spots, bingo cards are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.