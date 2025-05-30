DeKalb County nonprofits secure grants for public safety, education, arts, history

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently helped distribute more than $110,000 to 18 area nonprofits that provide resources to local communities.

The foundation’s Community Needs Grants totaled $113,528 and support a wide range of community priorities – from public safety and education to the arts and preservation of local history.

“We’re grateful for the generous support that made it possible to purchase our new specialized delivery vehicle – affectionately known as the Hot Shot,” Ellen Rogers, grants management director at Voluntary Action Center, said in a news release. “With both a holding oven and refrigeration unit, the vehicle allows us to safely deliver food for Meals on Wheels, local child care and adult care centers, and the Head Start program.”

Community Needs Grants are distributed to eligible organizations in DeKalb County each spring and fall. Applications align with the Community Foundation’s five grantmaking interest areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Community Development, Environment and Animal Welfare, and Health and Human Services.

Spring 2025 Community Needs Grants:

Barb City Manor Retirement Community – $15,000 to upgrade the security camera system

$15,000 to upgrade the security camera system Bethany Preschool Center Inc. – $626 to buy a light table and curriculum

$626 to buy a light table and curriculum DeKalb County Health Department – $4,360 to update welcome rooms with interactive activity wall boards

$4,360 to update welcome rooms with interactive activity wall boards Family Service Association of Greater Elgin Area - $1,000 to support youth mental health services in DeKalb County

$1,000 to support youth mental health services in DeKalb County Genoa-Kingston School District 424 – $2,700 to buy a class set of graphing calculators for low-income students

$2,700 to buy a class set of graphing calculators for low-income students Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 – $7,000 to purchase a light board, sound system and related theater equipment

$7,000 to purchase a light board, sound system and related theater equipment Kirkland Community Fire Protection District - $12,000 to buy a Defibtech Lifeline Arm Chest compression system

$12,000 to buy a Defibtech Lifeline Arm Chest compression system Kirkland Historical Society - $5,000 to improve building infrastructure through upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as flooring

$5,000 to improve building infrastructure through upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as flooring KVAL NFP - $2,700 to buy stage lighting and related equipment

$2,700 to buy stage lighting and related equipment Malta Township Public Library - $3,200 to update public access computer lab

$3,200 to update public access computer lab Maple Park & Countryside Fire Protection District - $1,647 to buy a battery-powered chainsaw

$1,647 to buy a battery-powered chainsaw Northern Illinois University Police Department - $2,100 to buy AEDs to outfit in NIU police vehicles

$2,100 to buy AEDs to outfit in NIU police vehicles Northern Public Radio - WNIU/WNIJ – $6,500 to fortify and improve the audio broadcast chain and tower

$6,500 to fortify and improve the audio broadcast chain and tower Sycamore Beautification Committee - $8,300 for the Sycamore Downtown Mural project

$8,300 for the Sycamore Downtown Mural project Sycamore Park District - $12,000 to replace the WPA Shelter roof and add historical signage

$12,000 to replace the WPA Shelter roof and add historical signage The Growing Place - $5,895 to install a privacy wall for meetings with family and staff

$5,895 to install a privacy wall for meetings with family and staff Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois - $18,500 to help buy a delivery vehicle with oven and refrigeration units.

$18,500 to help buy a delivery vehicle with oven and refrigeration units. Walcamp Outdoor Ministries - $5,000 to buy new tables for the main lodge, replace old bunk beds and buy two portable hand-washing stations

“A grant like this makes a lasting impact,” Walcamp Executive Director Bill Indelli said. “The $5,000 will provide new beds and tables, enhancing the overnight camping experience for local youth who visit our camp each year. For many children, this is their first time away from home. These essential furnishings will provide comfort and security as they build confidence, develop leadership skills and form lifelong friendships in a camp setting.”

One of several grantmaking programs at the Community Foundation, Community Needs Grants receive funding through community impact funds, field of interest funds and donor-advised funds.

Donations to funds at the Community Foundation can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org.