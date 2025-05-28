Brodie Farrell homers in DeKalb playoff opener: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

DeKalb 10, Jefferson 0: At Rockford in a Class 4A Guilford Regional semifinal, Brodie Farrell homered in the win.

Farrell drove in two runs and scored twice. Evan Johnson also had two RBIs while Nik Nelson scored twice.

Jackson Kees allowed two hits in three innings for the win, striking out seven and walking none.

The No. 2 Barbs will face either No. 3 Huntley or No. 6 Guilford at 10 a.m. Saturday for the regional crown and a trip to the McHenry Sectional.

Softball

DeKalb 4, Auburn 2: At Rockton in a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal, the Barbs scored four in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind.

Cassidy Cavazos started the inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Kennedy Latimer singled then was replaced on the basepaths by Sydney Myles after she hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

Maddie Hallaron and Emma Hart followed with singles, with Myles scoring on an error to tie the game at 2-2. Naz Dean doubled home Hart and Hallaron to take the lead for good.

Ayla Gould pitched three innings of relief for the win, allowing one earned run and three hits.

The No. 4 Barbs will face No. 1 Hononegah at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

Kaneland 3, Woodstock North 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, the Knights got 11 strikeouts from Brynn Woods for the semifinal win.

Woods allowed two hits and no walks in the complete game. Angelina Campise drove in a pair of runs. The Knights had three hits in the game.

No. 3 Kaneland will face No. 2 Crystal Lake Central at 4:30 p.m. Friday.