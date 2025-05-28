Bella Jacobs’ gem leads Sycamore in playoff opener: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 2, Freeport 0: At the Class 3A Freeport Regional, Bella Jacobs struck out 17 and walked two in the semifinal win.

Jacobs allowed five hits in the win. Kairi Lantz doubled in the first inning to score Adi Armstrong with the first run. Faith Heil tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ellison Hallahan in the fourth. Sycamore finished the game with four hits.

The Spartans will face either Belvidere or Boylan Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Freeport for the regional title.

Baseball

Kaneland 12, Plano 0: At Maple Park, the Knights rolled to the five-inning win in the regular season finale for both teams.

Kanon Baxley, Aidan Whildin and Antonio Villanueva each had two hits and two RBIs. Carter Grabowski scored three times.