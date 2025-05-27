Daily Chronicle-area qualifiers for Class 1A, 2A, 3A boys track and field state meet

DeKalb’s Adam Allen competes in the triple jump during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The IHSA Boys Track and Field State Championships get underway with preliminaries Thursday, and the finals for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A on Saturday in Charleston.

Here’s who is competing from area schools.

Class 3A

Jackson Pfaff, DeKalb: The senior cleared 4.16 meters to make the state meet. He’s 0.3 meters away from being in the Top 12 and qualified last year for state.

Adam Allen, DeKalb: The senior qualified for state in the hurdles last year, but this year his 13.84m leap in the triple jump sent him to Charleston and seeded 10th.

Ricai Nellums, DeKalb: The junior is just behind his teammate Allen in the triple jump, seeded with a leap of 13.75m.

Braylen Anderson, DeKalb: The senior is surging late in the year and qualified in both the 100-meter dash and the 400. He’s seeded seventh in the 400 (48.77) and toward the middle of the pack in the 100 (10.86). He qualified in the 100 and 200 last year and was on a pair of qualifying relay teams.

Jacob Barraza, DeKalb: The senior is seeded second in the 1,600 at 4:12.75, almost 3 seconds behind the top seed. He qualified in two events last year and finished third in the 1,600 (4:14.74).

Dylan Sanagustin, Kaneland: The senior’s 6.72m in the long jump has him seeded toward the back of the pack heading into prelims. He’s also on the Knights’ qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 teams.

Kyle Rogers, Kaneland: The senior is in the middle of the pole vault pack with a seed height of 4.31m after qualifying last year.

Ryan Moreno, Kaneland: The senior will join his teammate Rogers in Charleston in the pole vault. He’s seeded near the back of the pack with a 4.16m.

Fredrick Hassan, Kaneland: The senior is seeded eighth in the high jump with a 1.93m. He cleared 1.95m in the finals at state last year to take seventh.

Luke Gadomski, Kaneland: Qualified in four events, the junior is seeded towards the back of the pack with a 15.16 in the 100-meter hurdles, about 0.5 off a Top 12 spot. He’s also on the 4x100 and 4x200 for the Knights. He also snuck in with the 300 hurdles with a 40.37, the second from the bottom on the seeding list.

Kaneland 4x100: Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Benjamin Karl and Gadomski turned in a 42.47 to earn the trip, seeded toward the back of the pack.

Evan Nosek, Kaneland: The senior is toward the middle of the seeding thanks to his 9:22.05. That‘s about 10 seconds slower than the time that got him ninth at the state meet last year.

Carson Kaiser, Kaneland: The freshman joins Nosek in the 3,200. He’s just a couple seconds behind the veteran with a seed time of 9:24.56.

Gavin Smith, Kaneland: The sophomore is seeded toward the back of the pack with a 1:57.38 in the half-mile in his first solo state event. He was on the school’s qualifying 4x400 last year and this year.

Kaneland 4x200: Sanagustin, Moos, Karl and Gadomski also qualified in the 4x2 with a time of 1:28.62. They are within 0.5 of a Top 9 finish.

Tyler Rebacz, Kaneland: The senior is seeded toward the back of the pack with a 49.99 in the 400, toward the back of the pack. He’s also on the 4x400 qualifying team.

Kaneland 4x400: Smith, Brady Brown, Moos and Rebacz won the Huntley Sectional with a 3:23.32 and is in the middle of the pack.

Class 2A

Aidan Wyard, Sycamore: The senior hurt himself in the long jump at state last year and had to be scratched from his other events, but still took second (6.91). He’s seeded third with a 7.21 this year and will also compete in the 100 (seeded second, 10.67), 200 (seeded first, 21.59) and the 4x100.

Braedon Shaner, Sycamore: The senior was sixth last year in the pole vault. His 4.33m has him seeded fifth.

Will Rosenow, Sycamore: The sophomore is making his first trip to state and is seeded second in the shot put (16.96), about a meter behind the top seed. He’s also seeded third in the discus (49m).

Dylan Hodges, Sycamore: The senior cleared 12.96 in the triple jump to earn a return trip to Charleston. He was 12th last year in the triple and on three relay teams, including the state champ 4x400. He’s on the 4x100 and 4x400 qualifiers this year.

Dylan Weides, Sycamore: The senior is back in the discus after taking 11th last year with a 44.89m. He’s seeded 15th with a 45.45 this year.

Corey Goff, Sycamore: The senior is not only on the 4x800, but qualified with a 4:28.85 in the 1,600, seeding him toward the middle of the pack. Goff qualified with the 4x800 team last year.

Sycamore 4x800: Devin Karda, Lucas Miller, Kaiden Von Schnase and Goff are seeded eighth with a 8:07.65, within 5 seconds of the top seed. Karda and Goff were on the team that took 13th in the prelims last year (8:04.79).

Sycamore 4x100: Vasilios Arhos, Hodges, Preston Picolotti and Wyzard won their sectional and are seeded fifth with a 42.25.

Sycamore 4x400: Crewe Bartelt, Karda, John Lochbaum and Hodges are seeded third with a 3:24.06. Karda and Hodges are back from the state champion team from a year ago that finished in 3:19.21.

Class 1A

Parker Murry, Indian Creek: The sophomore is back in the high jump for the second straight year after taking 17th in the prelims with a 1.8m leap. He’s seeded second with a 2m.

Wyatt Gletty, Indian Creek: The sophomore is seeded toward the back of the shot put pack with a 14.09.

Isaac Willis, Indian Creek: The sophomore took 10th last year (44.12), which is where he’s seeded this year thanks to his 45.3.

Everett Willis, Indian Creek: The senior is seeded just behind his brother in 13th with a 44.46.

Gavin Pickert, Hinckley-Big Rock: The freshman went 1.85m at the sectional and is seeded ninth.

Alex Casanas, Hinckley-Big Rock: The junior was 15th in the high jump last year (1.8) and comes in with an identical 1.85 seed height to his teammate Pickert. He’s also in the middle of the 400 pack with a 51.21.