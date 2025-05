DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults can attend a silent book club at the DeKalb Public Library to read and discuss books.

The club will begin at 6 p.m. May 28 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The club features quiet time for attendees to read or listen to audiobooks, and time for book discussion. Attendees can bring their own books or select one from the library. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email elizabethh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.