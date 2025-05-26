Retired teachers group meeting June 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will hold a meeting for retired DeKalb County teachers.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the Lincoln Inn, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The featured speaker is Linda Fulton, a Northern Illinois University Lifelong Learning Institute instructor. Fulton will discuss national parks.

The association also will present the IRTA Helen Kennedy $2,000 Scholarship to Somonauk resident Myranda Banister. Banister is studying elementary education with an early childhood education endorsement.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Registration is required by June 6. To register, call 815-895-5494.