Beth Fowler’s ‘Fame & More’ opens June 6 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company performing a scene from “Fame & More” (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

DeKALB – The Beth Fowler Dance Company and School of Dance will hold performances of “Fame & More” in June to conclude its 2024-2025 season.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. June 6 and 7 and at 2 p.m. June 7 and 8 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“Fame & More,” based on the 1980 film “Fame,” tells the story of a group of New York High School of Performing Arts students in the early 1980s. The students work to follow their dreams and strive for fame.

The ballet includes the soundtrack and scenes from the movie. “Fame & More” will feature various dance styles including jazz, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, tap and creative pieces. The ballet also will incorporate choreography from the Beth Fowler School of Dance’s competitive dance program. The Beth Fowler production will be directed by Beth Fowler.

The ballet costs $24 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12, and is free for children ages three and younger. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.