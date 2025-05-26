$2M DeKalb County record fundraiser ‘powerful reminder of what this community can do’

DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership director Ben Bingle addressing nonprofit representatives, donors, and supporters during Give DeKalb County May 1 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – In its 12th year, donors set a new Give DeKalb County record by contributing more than $2.1 million in support of nonprofit organizations.

The annual community fundraising event is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP) , which is a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“Give DeKalb County is a powerful reminder of what this community can do together,” DCNP Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “Thank you to everyone who contributed – we are excited to see these donations fuel impactful work throughout the nonprofit sector.”

Give DeKalb County reached new all-time highs with a record number of participating nonprofits, donations and grand total.

“This year, 3,170 people made 9,383 donations and the Bonus Pool reached $228, 511,” Bingle said. “Give DeKalb County is a shared success, and a lot of credit goes to the incredible generosity of people across DeKalb County.”

Donors gave by mail between April 17 and May 1 and online from midnight April 30 to midnight on May 1 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. At midnight on May 1, donations totaled nearly $1.7 million. Additional mail-in gifts were added on May 6 and May 15, according to a news release.

After all donations were tallied, Give DeKalb County 2025 raised $2,144,488.

Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center and Give DeKalb County committee chair, said she was excited by the results.

“The outpouring of generosity from donors during Give DeKalb County was truly inspiring,” Donahoe said in a news release. “Every contribution – large or small – demonstrates a powerful commitment to our community and provides essential support to the nonprofits doing critical work across DeKalb County. This collective effort will enhance the capacity of our nonprofits.”

Community Partners donated to the Bonus Pool and Media Sponsors helped raise awareness about this community-wide event by donating promotional support. A full list of Community Partners and Media Sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP) is a membership-based program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Established in 2012, DCNP’s mission is to strengthen the nonprofit sector through leadership, professional development, and collaboration. Learn more at DCNP.org. Visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org for final results and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.