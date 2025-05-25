Sycamore library’s reading program begins May 30

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will hold a “Turn the Page and Join the Quest: A Summer of Epic Tales” program to encourage residents to read stories.

The program runs May 30 through Aug. 1.

Participants can log reading and activity progress through the library’s online platform. Prizes will be provided. Registration is required to participate.

“Our summer reading challenge is all about sparking curiosity and keeping reading fun,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “‘Turn the Page and Join the Quest’ isn’t just a theme – it’s an invitation to start a new story, try something new, and enjoy a summer full of discovery.”

For information or to register, visit sycamorelibrary.org.