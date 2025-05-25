Genoa-Kingston’s winningest soccer season comes to an end: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Alleman 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Moline in the Class 1A Alleman Regional, the winningest season in G-K history came to an end.

The Cogs had won 19 games in a row entering Saturday and finished the year 21-3.

Boys tennis

Class 2A Auburn Sectional: At Rockford, a pair of DeKalb doubles teams qualified for the state tournament as the Barbs took second at the sectional.

Matthew Williams and Ryan Lottes were second. Kameron Falk and Esterban Cardoso were fourth as both doubles team will compete starting Thursday at the state championships at Palatine and other surrounding schools.

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, the seasons for Sycamore and Kaneland came to an end.

Javier Lopez and Easton Schuld dropped their qualifying match in a nail-biter to Marmion’s Owen Cousins and Jack Sitar, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Softball

Sycamore 5-2, Yorkville 4-8: At Sycamore, the Spartans split a pair of games to wrap up the regular season.

In the 5-4 win in Game 1, Kairi Lantz hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the seventh of a tie game and was lifted for courtesy runner Delaney Larson. Faith Heil followed with a fielder’s choice to clinch the win.

Lantz had three hits, scored once and drove in two. She also had a triple in the win. Addie McLaughlin had two hits and scored twice.

In the second game, Yorkville scored five in the top of the seventh to break open a 3-2 game. Emma Durst and Bella Johnson each had two hits.

Baseball

Wauconda 7, Sycamore 5: At Wauconda, the Spartans dropped their final regular-season game.

Sycamore outhit the Bulldogs 10-8. Jackson Macdonald and Ben Anderson had two hits each, with Anderson driving in a pair.