Sydney Myles, Alyssa Tumminaro reach 3A state track finals for DeKalb: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track

Class 3A State Championships: At Charleston, DeKalb qualified a pair of athletes for Saturday’s finals.

For the Barbs, Sydney Myles took eighth in the high jump prelims to move on to Saturday’s finals, clearing 1.6 meters. Alyssa Tumminaro went 3.45m in the pole vault prelims to take seventh and reach the finals.

For Kaneland, Delainey Baran (3.35m, 17th), Noelle Putzler (2.9m, 41st), fell short of reaching the finals.

Class 2A State Championships: At Charleston, Sycamore’s Alyssa Stacy qualified for the finals in two events, Krista Cobba qualified in the discus and the Genoa-Kingston 4x100 relay team set a school record to advance along with high jumper Addison Vicary.

Stacy won both her heats with personal records and took fifth overall in the 100 (12.3 seconds) and seventh in the 200 (25.39). Cobb was sixth overall in the discus (37.41).

Also for Sycamore, Kennah Butler was 18th in the prelims in the shot put (10.49), Layla Janisch was 28th in the 800 (2:25.32) and Sydney Fabrizius was 23rd in the pole vault (2.8m).

For the Cogs, Ava Hardy, Jesse Fredrickson, Presley Meyer and Natasha Bianchi won the 4x100 in a school-record 48.89 to qualify for Saturday’s finals. Vicary cleared 1.55m to make the high jump finals.

Hardy, Meyer, Haley Oranger and Fredrickson took 19th in the 4x200 in 1:47.15 to miss out on qualifying. Bianchi just missed trips to the finals in the long jump (5.04m, 14th) and triple jump (10.73m, 18th).

Boys track

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Parker Murry set an Indian Creek record to win the high jump and help the Timberwolves take sixth out of 14 teams. Three other IC athletes qualified for state as well as did Hinckley-Big Rock’s Alex Casanas.

“It also helped having such good competition (seven state qualifiers in the event) and best weather all year,“ Murry said. ”A good atmosphere to compete in.”

Murry cleared 2 meters to win the high jump, while Isaac Willis won the discus with a toss of 45.3m. Everett Willis was third in the discus (44.46) but hit a qualifying mark to advance.

“Both of them are excellent students of their sport, always looking for something new,” coach Chris Dvorak said. “Over the years, they have been kind of self-taught. Isaac set the school record of 150 feet as a freshman. He’s up to 165 now.”

Wyatt Gletty set a personal record in the shot put (14.09m) to take second and earn his trip to state for IC.

For the Royals, Casanas was second in the 400 with a personal-best 51.21 to earn his trip to state. He was third in the high jump but hit the qualifying mark of 1.85m to make it.

“When it comes to the sectional, it’s time to reflect on all the work that goes into it,” Casanas said. “It was my time to shine. I’m not in this journey alone. It helps having my teammates cheering me on.”

Baseball

DeKalb 3, Waubonsie Valley 1: At Aurora, the Barbs won the DuPage Valley Conference tournament with their third win in a row.

Hunter Kriese tossed a five-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run. He walked two and struck out five.

The Barbs scored all of their runs in the second. Jackson Kees singled and scored on a Ben Nunez single. Paul Kakaloris reached on an error and scored on a Gavin Cheney groundout. Cole Latimer singled home Nunez with two outs.

Nik Nelson picked up his 100th career hit in the win.

Kaneland 6-5, Batavia 5-7: At Cougars Stadium in Geneva, the Knights split the doubleheader.

In the 6-5 win in Game 1, Kanon Baxley and Nicholas Warner had the only hits for the Knights. Jack Frey allowed one unearned run in two innings of no-hit relief for the win, striking out five and walking one.

In the 7-5 loss in Game 2, the Knights trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases, but managed only an Austin Preuss walk with one out. Preston Popvich started the inning with a hit and finished with two of the four hits the Knights had in the game.

Softball

Sycamore 12, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, Ema Durst and Kairi Lantz homered as part of a 15-hit outburst for the Spartans.

Durst had three hits, scored twice and drove in five. Bella Jacobs had a pair of hits, a run and three RBIs. Faith Heil had three hits and scored three times.

Jacobs went five innings for the win, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk. She struck out four.

· Shaw Media’s Andy Colbert contributed to this report